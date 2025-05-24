Karnataka Common Entrance Test Result Declared, Here's How To Download

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance result today. More than 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the KCET examination this year. The KCET exam was held on April 15 and April 17,2025.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test: The Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance result today. Students who appeared for the examination can now download their results from the official websites, karresults.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET exam was held on April 15 and April 17,2025. More than 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the KCET examination this year.

KCET examination is conducted for admission into undergraduate professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and veterinary science within the state.

As per the Karnataka Examinations Authority, eligible candidates will be ranked based on the KCET 2025 merit list for admission into undergraduate courses.

Karnataka KCET Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website,

Click on the CET "Examination Result, May 24"

Enter your login credentials like Application number and first four characters of your name.

Hit " Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download your result for future reference.

Karnataka KCET Result: Official Websites To Check Result