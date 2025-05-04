Punjab Police Arrest 2 For Allegedly Spying, Leaking Military Info To Pak ISI

Punjab Police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistan intelligence operatives, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih.

Speaking to ANI, Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have issued instructions that we immediately arrest and imprison any anti-national element we get information about. One such information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them."

SSP Singh added, "They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him."

SSP Singh explained that the accused were paid Rs 5,000 for small information and Rs 10,000 for more sensitive information regarding military movements. He said, "We have registered an FIR number 92 under the Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act, and we are keenly investigating the matter. According to the initial investigation, they got Rs 5,000 for small information and Rs 10,000 for more sensitive information about movement or something else."

The police also recovered a large quantity of weapons and RDX from the accused. SSP Singh said, "We have recovered a lot of weapons and RDX. First, they used to pick heroin consignments from the border, and now they were asked for such information. When we got this information, the Punjab police quickly acted and arrested them."

"They were disclosing information about sensitive army installations and movements to the Pakistan intelligence operatives and helping in strengthening the enemy's design, but we have apprehended them and are acting strictly against them," SSP Singh added.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and hoped for the early recovery of the injured. In the briefing, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were highlighted. The attack came after the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory, which has seen steady progress in terms of economic growth and development.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)