"Immediately Assisted...": What Air Force Said On IndiGo's Mid-Air Scare

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Indian Air Force said it advised and guided the IndiGo Delhi-Srinagar flight that faced severe turbulence and hail, descending rapidly after being denied entry into Pakistani airspace to avoid a storm.

The IndiGo plane that encountered a violent hailstorm and severe turbulence en route from Delhi to Srinagar - leading to a terrifying 8,500-feet-per-minute descent, when the normal is no more than 3,000 - had been advised by the Air Force that Pakistan airspace was off limits.

The advisory came after the pilots of 6E-2142 made emergency contact with the IAF's Northern Command, asking for permission for a flight path deviation to avoid the storm and turbulence.

This would have taken the plane briefly into Pak airspace, which has been shut to all air traffic since May 11 and amid military tension over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

In a statement issued Friday evening, the Air Force said the NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, issued by Pak's civil aviation authority "was in vogue up to midnight on May 23" and that it specified that Pakistani airspace was "not available to Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned/leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights".

The IAF said its Northern Area Control accordingly "immediately assisted in coordinating (the IndiGo flight's) route diversion by contacting (air traffic controllers in the) Delhi Area and passing contact frequencies for Lahore (air traffic) control for overflight weather diversion request".

Subsequently, the pilots contacted Lahore Air Traffic Control directly, seeking clearance to enter Pakistani airspace for a short period to avoid the storm. But this request was declined.

Then, faced with limited options and a fast-approaching thunderstorm, the pilots initially considered a return to Delhi. However, by then the aircraft was too close to the storm and, weighing proximity and potential hazards, they decided to push on through to Srinagar.

"Once Lahore refused overflight clearance, and the aircraft proceeded towards Srinagar, the flight was subsequently professionally assisted till safe landing at Srinagar..." the IAF said.

Once inside the thunderstorm, the aircraft experienced severe hail impact and violent turbulence. Several critical systems began flagging malfunctions.

The pilots, relying on their skills, kept the jet stable until it emerged from the clouds and continued toward Srinagar, on the same heading, to exit the storm in the shortest possible time.

Upon stabilisation, the crew completed a checklist and declared an emergency, after which Srinagar Air Traffic Control guided the flight to a safe landing.

After landing, a standard post-flight walk-around inspection revealed significant damage to the aircraft's nose. There were no injuries reported among passengers or crew.

The DGCA has confirmed the incident is under formal investigation. Technical teams from IndiGo and the regulator are currently assessing both flight data and cockpit voice recordings.