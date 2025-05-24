'Victims Of Pak Terrorism Predominantly Civilians': Indian Envoy At UN

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, strongly criticized Pakistan's actions at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

While responding to "baseless" allegations made by Pakistan's representative on a number of issues, he affirmed that India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across its borders, making it hypocritical for Pakistan to participate in discussions on protecting civilians.

"First, India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders. This has ranged from the horrific 26-11 attack on the city of Mumbai to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians, since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, our progress and our morale," he said.

"For such a nation to even participate in a discussion on the protection of civilians is an affront to the international community," he added.

Parvathaneni Harish criticized Pakistan's actions, saying, "Pakistan has repeatedly used a civilian cover to advance the cause of terrorism. Sindoor. A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians."

He mentioned a recent incident where Pakistani forces deliberately shelled Indian border villages, resulting in civilian casualties. He stated, "Earlier this month, the Pakistani army deliberately shelled our border villages, killing more than 20 civilians and injuring more than 80."

"There was intentional targeting of places of worship, including gurudwaras, temples and convents, as well as medical facilities. To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical," he added.

The ambassador emphasized the need for international cooperation to combat terrorism and said that "international community must come together on zero tolerance for terrorism and calling out those who sponsor and defend it."

Highlighting the importance of collective action, Harish stated that, "my delegation reaffirms its commitment to working in close cooperation with the international community to alleviate the suffering of civilians affected by armed conflict."

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

