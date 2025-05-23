Army Officer, 23, Dies Rescuing Soldier, Had Joined Force 6 Months Ago

Exemplifying courage, an Indian Army officer jumped into a stream in Sikkim to save a fellow soldier, eventually drowning himself after being swept away by the current.

23-year-old Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Sikkim Scouts, commissioned in December last year, was leading a route opening patrol towards a tactical operating base in Sikkim. While moving towards the key post being prepared for future deployment, one of the members of the patrol team lost footing while crossing a log bridge at around 11 am.

Agniveer Stephen Subba fell from the bridge and was swept away by a mountain stream. Lieutenant Tiwari jumped into the water to save Mr Subba, who was drowning. Another soldier Naik Pukar Katel followed immediately in support and they managed to rescue the drowning Agniveer.

Even as Mr Subba was brought to safety, Lieutenant Tiwari was swept by the strong current and his body was found 800 metres downstream about 30 minutes later. He is survived by his parents and sister.

The Indian Army said that "despite his tender age and brief service", Lieutenant Tiwari "leaves behind a legacy of courage and camaraderie that will inspire generations of soldiers to come."