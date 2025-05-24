Study In Canada Without A Permit: Who Is Eligible And What Are The Rules

Study In Canada: Canada continues to be a top destination for international education, with around 400,000 Indian students currently enrolled in institutions across the country. Usually, students require a study permit to pursue education in Canada, which involves submitting various key documents and can be a challenging process. However, a recent policy change allows certain individuals to study in Canada without obtaining a study permit.

Who Can Study Without A Study Permit?

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), some work permit holders are permitted to continue their education without needing a separate study permit. This is part of a temporary policy introduced in 2023. Specifically, individuals who applied for a work permit on or before June 7, 2023, are eligible for this exemption. This rule remains effective until June 27, 2026.

Conditions For Studying Without A Study Permit

To qualify under this exemption, applicants must meet certain criteria:

Hold a valid work permit.

Have applied for the work permit on or before June 7, 2023, with the IRCC receiving the application by that date.

If the application for renewal of the work permit was submitted on or before June 7, 2023, and work authorisation has been granted while the extension is processing, the individual can study without a permit.

Applicants who submitted work permit applications after June 7, 2023, are not eligible for this policy.

Those who applied to extend their work permit before the expiry of the previous permit may continue working under maintained status but do not qualify for the study permit exemption.

Duration Of Study Permit Exemption

Eligible work permit holders can study without a study permit for as long as their current work permit is valid. They may also continue studying while their extension applications are pending, provided the application was submitted by the qualifying date and has not been rejected. The exemption expires no later than June 27, 2026.

Proving Study Permit Exemption To Institutions

Work permit holders or applicants for extensions must inform their chosen Designated Learning Institution (DLI) that they do not require a study permit under this policy. To do this, they must present one of the following documents:

A valid work permit.

An Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR) from the IRCC after applying for a work permit extension online.

A work authorisation letter issued after applying for the study permit exemption.

An IRCC email confirming eligibility under the public policy for study permit exemption.

Why Students Want To Study In Canada

Continuing education in Canada offers several advantages. After completing a course, students become eligible for a Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP), allowing them to work in Canada for two to three years. This Canadian work experience combined with a Canadian degree can significantly enhance prospects of obtaining Permanent Residency (PR) through the Express Entry system.