Red Alert For Rain, Storm Issued For Delhi And Nearby Areas

A red alert for rain and storm has been issued for Delhi and the National Capital Region by the weather office, warning of squally winds in the range of 60-100 kmph between 10.30 pm and 12.30 am.

A red alert (which stands for 'most vigil/take action') is the highest category of warning.

In a nowcast issued for Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday evening, the India Meteorological Department warned of "Light to moderate rain accompanied with severe thunderstorm/lightning/duststorm/hailstorm. Squally wind (60-100 kmph)".

At least six people - two in Delhi and the same number in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida - were killed when a thunderstorm had hit Delhi and NCR on Wednesday evening. The storm had caused heavy damage, uprooting trees and felling poles.

Several parts of Delhi and NCR had also seen power cuts.

