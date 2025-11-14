Punjab Police Bust Fake Interstate Currency Module, Recover Rs 10 Crore

Police have busted an interstate fake currency module in Punjab's Mohali district, recovering Rs 9,99,05,000 in a combination of fake and demonetised currency on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Hans, said two individuals, Sachin and Gurdeep, were arrested. Both the accused are residents of Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Police acted on a tip-off regarding the movement of two suspects linked to an interstate syndicate involved in circulating fake currency, said SSP Hans. Special teams were constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Manpreet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dera Bassi Bikramjit Singh Brar.

The teams laid a naka near the PWD Rest House, Ghaggar Bridge, on the Old Ambala-Kalka Highway, and intercepted the suspects who were travelling in a white Scorpio.

Combination Of Currency Recovered

The following are the details of the recovery:

Original Currency Recovered:

- Rs 7,42,000 in old Rs 1,000 notes

- Rs 3,50,000 in old Rs 2,000 notes

- Rs 13,000 in new Rs 500 notes

Total Original Currency: Rs 11,05,000

Fake Currency Recovered:

- 80 bundles of old Rs 1000 notes (approx. Rs 80 lakh)

- 60 bundles of new Rs 500 notes (approx. Rs 30 lakh)

- 439 bundles of Rs 2000 notes (approx. Rs 8 crore 78 lakh)

Total Fake Currency: Approx. Rs 9,88,00,000

SSP Hans said the initial interrogation revealed that the accused used to place original notes on the outside of bundles while stuffing fake notes inside to cheat people. They duped several people in Punjab and neighbouring states and have a criminal background with involvement in prior cases of cheating and counterfeit currency.

An FIR was registered against the accused in October for cheating a Mohali resident of Rs 7 crore. Several other cases with a similar modus operandi have been registered against them in Rajasthan and other states, said SSP Hans.

A fresh case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 178, 179, 180, and 182 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at Police Station Dera Bassi. Further investigation is underway.