Over 13,000 Panchayats To Go For Polls In Punjab Today

Punjab Panchayat Elections 2018: Around 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of sarpanchs and panchs, a Punjab election official said.

All India | | Updated: December 30, 2018 02:41 IST
Punjab Panchayat Elections: Around 1.27 crore voters will take part in the polling (Representational)


Chandigarh: 

The polling to elect sarpanchs and panchs for 13,276 villages in Punjab will be held Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

All necessary arrangements have been made to hold smooth, transparent and peaceful polling, a state election official said in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Around 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of sarpanchs and panchs, he said.

He said that around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.

The voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday and counting of votes will take place after the conclusion of polling, he said.

As many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs will be elected for 13,276 villages, he said.

Around 1.27 crore voters will take part in the polling.

The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.

