Punjab Man Consumes Poison At Police Station Over Bribe Demand, Cops Deny Charges

A man allegedly consumed poison at a police station in Punjab's Barnala district after visiting it to collect a report related to his car, which caught fire on September 11. A viral video of the incident has sparked a political row in the state, with opposition parties questioning alleged corruption in the government system. Police have, however, presented a different version of the circumstances leading to the incident.

In the viral video, the man, identified as Jobanpreet Singh, alleged that he had been making rounds of Barnala's Dhanaula police station for around 17 days to obtain the report. He accused the police station clerk, Station House Officer (SHO) and an administrative officer of harassing him and alleged that Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 was being demanded for the report.

The video has now become the centre of a political controversy, with opposition leaders raising questions over alleged corruption and accountability in the government machinery.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa raised the matter on social media, while Shiromani Akali Dal leaders demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

However, the police have given a different account.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D Rajinder Pal Singh said Jobanpreet had consumed a poisonous substance and was immediately shifted to a hospital. Police said he was currently out of danger.

According to the DSP, the police investigation indicated that Jobanpreet had been under mental stress and that a family property dispute was being cited as the reason.

Police said that a report on the car fire was entered in the daily diary on Wednesday.

The police version states that Jobanpreet returned to the station the following day to collect a copy of the report. After meeting the SHO, he was asked to wait as the SHO was attending a video conference. It was during this period that he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance.

BMC Super Speciality Hospital owner Dr Ishan Bansal said Jobanpreet had been kept in the ICU under observation for 24 hours and that his condition would be assessed after the observation period.

The conflicting versions have put the focus on the man's allegations in the viral video and the police's claim that family property-related stress was behind his actions.

The allegations of a bribe demand have not been established and remain part of the investigation. Police have said further inquiry is underway and senior officers will be informed on the basis of the findings.