2 Men On Bike Snatch Woman Sarpanch's Earrings In Punjab Village

Two men robbed the gold earrings of a woman sarpanch in Amritsar on Thursday and fled the spot. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The victim, Amritjit Kaur, the sarpanch of Amritsar's Saidolehal village, said she was inside her house when the two accused arrived on a motorcycle. They allegedly asked her granddaughter, who was washing a scooter outside, to call the sarpanch.

When Kaur came outside, one of the suspects stood near the entrance while the other remained on the motorcycle. The men reportedly engaged her in conversation on the pretext of asking for an address and talking about chickens.

As the elderly sarpanch's attention was diverted, one of the accused suddenly grabbed and tore off her gold earrings from both ears. Kaur tried to stop the robbers, leading to a brief struggle. During the altercation, she lost her balance and fell on the road.

The two suspects then escaped on their motorcycle.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and examined the area. On the basis of the victim's statement, a case has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the suspects.

Investigators are also working to establish the identities of the suspects based on their appearance and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents over the safety of people, particularly elderly residents, in the area. The victim and villagers have demanded the early arrest of the accused.

Police said teams have intensified the investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects.