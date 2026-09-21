Rs 16 Lakh Stolen From 2 SBI ATMs In Telangana. Thieves Used Gas Cutters

An alleged interstate gang targeted two State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs on the outskirts of Karimnagar in Telangana in the early hours of Sunday, breaking open the machines with gas cutters and escaping with cash.

The first robbery took place in Thimmapur between 2.30 am and 3 am. The suspects reportedly disabled security systems and CCTV cameras before cutting open the ATM and fleeing with cash.

The gang then targeted the SBI ATM at Durshed under Karimnagar Rural police limits at around 3.35 am. Police said the suspects arrived in a Scorpio, covered or disabled CCTV cameras and completed the operation in about seven to eight minutes.

According to police, the suspects appear to have carefully planned the robberies.

CCTV footage reportedly showed one of the suspects wearing women's attire, apparently to conceal identity. Investigators are examining whether the same gang was responsible for both incidents.

The combined cash stolen from the two ATMs at around Rs 16 lakh, though the final amount is being verified by SBI.

The CLUES team and dog squad inspected the crime scenes and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the Rajiv Rahadari highway and surrounding areas is being analysed to trace the Scorpio and identify the offenders.

Police are also investigating whether there was any delay in the ATM alarm response.

Cases have been registered, and special teams are working to trace the suspects.