Two Assam Police Officers Arrested For Allegedly Extorting Rs 14 Lakh

At least two police personnel have been arrested for allegedly being involved in an extortion case in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused police officers first kidnapped a businessman's associate and then robbed him of Rs 14 lakh when he was on his way to Tripura.

The two arrested policemen were later produced before the district court.

However, the prime accused, Sub-Inspector (SI) M. Nongthoiba Singha, is on the run, the police said.

The incident took place on September 10, when a local businessman sent his associate with Rs 25 lakh to hand over to a business contact in Dharmanagar, Tripura.

The associate boarded the Silchar–Agartala train carrying the money and reached Patharkandi Railway Station around 12:30 pm. Upon arrival, five individuals approached him, forced him into a Mahindra Bolero vehicle and drove him toward the Chandkhira area, where they robbed him of Rs 14 lakh in cash.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Lance Naik Anwar Hossain and constable Sajal Shuklabaidya, acting on the orders of SI M. Nongthoiba Singha, used the police station's official Emergency Response Support System (ERSS 112) vehicle to kidnap the businessman's associate from the railway station.

He was then taken toward the Mundamala field area, where Rs 14 lakh was forcibly taken from him.

During the investigation, police recovered Rs 1 lakh of the looted cash from the residences of both Lance Naik Anwar Hossain and constable Sajal Shuklabaidya, leading to their immediate arrest.