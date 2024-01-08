Punjab Cops Seize 3.5 Kg Of Heroin, Arrest 3 In Drug, Arms Smuggling Racket

Police have also seized 10 live cartridges of .30 bore. (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested three more people and seized 3.5 kg of heroin during an investigation connected to a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket busted on December 31.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said they were identified as Balraj Singh alias Kaka of Lahorimal village in Amritsar, and Anmol Singh alias Laalu and Sarabjit Singh of the city's Ranjhe di Haveli area.

With this, the total number of arrests now stands at 10 and the quantity of heroin seized is 22.5 kilograms.

Gaurav Yadav said police have also seized 10 live cartridges of .30 bore and nine live cartridges of 9 MM, along with a car from their possession.

The development came more than a week after the police commissioner of Amritsar busted the racket that was being operated by US-based smuggler Mannu Mahawa.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Anmol Singh and his accomplices were caught after being spotted in the Sultanwind area.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler and Mahawa, and were supplying drugs, arms, and ammunition across the state after smuggling them via drones, he added

