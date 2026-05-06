Punjab Congress, BJP On Same Side, Take On Bhagwant Mann Over Blast Comment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's comment accusing the BJP of complicity in the twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar has sparked a huge political row. Not only the BJP, but leaders of the Congress are also up in arms, accusing the state's Aam Aadmi Party government of blaming others after failing to discharge its duties.

Two low-intensity blasts occurred on Tuesday night -- one outside the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm and another near the army cantonment area in Amritsar's Khasa around 11 pm. The state police, after preliminary investigation, said they are suspecting the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Today, Mann said: "Investigation is underway into these minor blasts. This is the BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections. BJP gets votes by spreading violence and fear among people. I want to tell the BJP to stop. The people of Punjab always want peace. Wherever the BJP has to contest elections, it goes there and creates fights."

Later, in a post on X, he added that the "Bengal formula" will not work in the state.

"Those who sow the seeds of hatred on the soil of Punjab will never succeed. BJP should refrain from its disgusting tactics and politics of fear... "Punjab is the land of Gurus and peers; the Bengal formula won't work here. Punjabis know very well how to protect their peace and tranquillity," his post read.

The comment has sparked massive indignation.

"I was deeply saddened that, regarding the incident of the bomb blasts, he made such an irresponsible statement. How can any government be so irresponsible? Where has AAP brought Punjab, a state that once stood as the crown jewel of the nation?" said the BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

"Today, the people of Punjab are waiting for elections... waiting for the polls to arrive so they can install the BJP in power there, just as happened in West Bengal," he added.

"The bomb blasts that took place last night in Jalandhar and Amritsar are a matter of serious concern, but even more worrying is the statement made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. While the Punjab DGP is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI behind these incidents, the Chief Minister, driven by politics, is making irresponsible statements. His remarks reflect panic and fear of losing his chair," said Sunil Jakhar, who joined the BJP in 2023 after quitting the Congress.

"Instead of fixing security failures, the AAP government is busy throwing political muck at the Centre, virtually laying the carpet for President's Rule in Punjab," Congress MP Sukhjinder Randhawa posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Law & order is a state subject. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's statement blaming the Centre and BJP for the recent blasts reeks of immature and amateurish politics," he added.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema also blamed BJP, saying violence is a culture of the party wherever they want to start election campaign.