Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Delhi Hospital: Report

Bhagwant Mann admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital after a stomach ache. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, sources said today.

Chief Minister Mann was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital after he felt unwell, sources told news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister was checked for a stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection, news agency ANI reported.

On Wednesday, Mr Mann had congratulated the police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state after two suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala's killing were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar.

The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office, Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state, and as per the commitment, the Punjab Police has got major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.

Earlier this month on July 21, Mr Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a traditional Sikh 'Anand Karaj' wedding ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16 after AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.



