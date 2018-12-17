Amarinder Singh Admitted To Hospital For Removal Of Kidney Stone

Amarinder Singh had undergone routine medical tests at the PGI on December 9 as a follow-up after a bout of viral fever a week before.

All India | | Updated: December 17, 2018 12:14 IST
Amarinder Singh hopes to resume work by Tuesday.


Chandigarh: 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Sunday evening for undergoing a laser procedure for removal of kidney stone.

The procedure for removal of kidney stone will be performed today and the 76-year-old chief minister hopes to resume work by Tuesday.

"Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday (sic)," he said in tweet on Sunday.

Amarinder Singh had undergone routine medical tests at the PGI on December 9 as a follow-up after a bout of viral fever a week before.

Doctors at PGI had then said all the tests were normal and the chief minister had slight weakness as he was making a full recovery.

Amarinder SinghAmarinder Singh In Hospital

