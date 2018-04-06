Ex-Pak Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar 'Sad' About 'Friend' Salman Khan

"Really sad to see my friend Salman Khan sentenced for five years, but the law must take its course and we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India.
Really Sad to see my friend Salman khan sentenced for 5 year But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India but i still think punishment is to harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans ..— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 5, 2018
Am sure he will out soon ..
"But I still think punishment is too harsh, but my heart goes to his family and fans. I am sure he will be out soon," Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was on Thursday sentenced to five years in prison after a Jodhpur court convicted him for killing two rare blackbucks. In the case stretching almost 20 years, his co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
In addition to the 5 years sentence, the actor has been fined Rs 10,000 for hunting blackbucks which are protected animals under the Schedule I of the Wildlife Act since 1972. The Bishnoi community of Rajasthan considers the blackbucks to be a sacred animal.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, while pronouncing the verdict in the case of killing the protected antelopes, called the 52-year-old actor a "habitual offender" under the wildlife protection laws of the country.
After the sentencing, 52-year-old Salman Khan was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday evening. Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who has been convicted of rape, is also believed to be lodged in the same jail. The actor has been kept alone in a cell with his own guards and nobody is allowed to meet him.
Commentshe will have to spend one more night in jail as Qaidi (prisoner) No. 106, after the court today said that his bail plea hearing will continue tomorrow.
(With inputs from IANS)