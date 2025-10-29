Man Caught Drunk Driving To Distribute 1,000 Flyers To Spread Awareness

The Pune Motor Vehicle Court has ordered a 28-year-old man caught driving under the influence of alcohol to print and distribute 1,000 handbills on the dangers of drunk driving among motorists at traffic signals in the city.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, the court handling the cases related to violation of provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, also slapped Rs 10,000 fine under section 23 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The offender was caught driving a vehicle under the influence of liquor on July 22 this year in Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

"A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act. On Monday, the Motor Vehicle Court slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 and ordered him to print 1,000 handbills on the dangers of drunk driving and distribute them among motorists at traffic signals," a police officer from the traffic branch of Pimpri Chinchwad said.

From January to September, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have taken action against the offenders in 2,984 cases of drunk driving and filed cases in the court.

