Gurugram Bars Responsible If Customers Found Drunk Driving: Police

The police in Gurugram have issued an advisory to all bars and clubs to make sure that no customer drives home under the influence of alcohol.

As per the advisory, bouncers and staff must ensure a transport arrangement, for example, a taxi, for customers who are found drinking for a long time.

Speaking at a press conference, Haryana police chief OP Singh said the notice has been sent to all bar and club operators in the district under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Failure to comply will result in strict action against the particular facility," he said.

The DGP said, “To ensure that the face of the police is recognised with public trust, we not only have to control crimes but it is also our responsibility to assure citizens of security and justice.”

Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, who was also present at the press conference, said officials have been told to make sure that clear warnings are put up in parking areas to alert customers of the dangers and legal consequences of driving under alchohol influence.

The move comes in the wake of a sharp rise in drunk driving cases. As per a report in The Times of India, over 300 fatalities have been reported in the first nine months of this year.

Meanwhile, bar owners have raised their concerns over the new advisory issued by the police.

Rahul Singh, trustee of the National Restaurant Association of India, told The Times of India that the current order raises “practical and liability concerns.”

"As responsible members of the hospitality community, we fully support any initiative aimed at promoting road safety and preventing drunk driving. However, expecting bars to assess a customer's level of intoxication or to have in-house drivers operate private vehicles raises practical and liability concerns," Rahul, who is also the owner of The Beer Cafe, said.

Singh suggested that it's better if officials arrange for professional driver-on-call services rather than shifting the burden onto bar staff.

"A more workable and safer solution would be to collaborate with organised service providers such as Park+ or other verified driver networks. These companies already have trained and vetted drivers, which ensure accountability and safety for both patrons and establishments," he said.

Singh also stressed that the law should remain strict and police “should not be lenient with those caught driving after drinking.”