Watch: Gurugram Society Uses Rooftop Sprinklers To Create Artificial Rain Amid Pollution Crisis

An Instagram user highlighted a unique "artificial rain" system implemented by a luxury housing society in Gurgaon to combat severe air pollution. The residential complex, identified as Central Park Resorts in Sector 48, uses rooftop-mounted sprinklers to spray a fine mist of water into the air. This localised rainfall is designed to settle dust particles and particulate matter, lowering the Air Quality Index (AQI) within the society's premises. Rahul Yadav, who shared the video, claimed the initiative keeps the local AQI "below 100" while the rest of the city struggles with much higher pollution levels.

"A society in Gurgaon that keeps AQI low with artificial rain. While the whole city struggles to breathe, this place creates its own rain to fight pollution, and it works. This is what futuristic living looks like," the video was captioned.

Meanwhile, internet users were not impressed with the initiative.

One user wrote, "Do you even know how rainfall helps in reducing pollutant particles in the air getting reduced? This is just a farce. And i hope they don't charge the residence for doing this. It doesn't even reduce 1% of the AQI. What a joke we have become. Not addressing the original problem. Does the building have rainwater harvesting? Did they stopped the Diwali fireworks? Just either wasting clean water or sprinkling waste water and spreading diseases."

"Save water, save the planet. Is this the only way to deal with pollution? Artificial rain, why not afforestation," another said.

A third added, "This is the worst solution.. because when dust particles stick with moisture and get inhaled.. it's become more harmful for the human body.."

This follows a similar initiative in November 2024, where the DLF Primus Society in Sector 82 used fire-line sprinklers from its 32-story towers to create artificial rain during an AQI crisis. At that time, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) stated that such collective local efforts were necessary, as the government alone could not solve the pollution crisis.