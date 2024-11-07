Video: Gurugram Housing Complex Uses 'Artificial Rain' To Combat Pollution

The complex's resident welfare association said pollution cannot be controlled by the government alone.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the very poor category in Gurugram, a housing complex in the city has opted for a unique method of combating air pollution.

DLF Primus in Sector 82 is carrying out "artificial rain" using sprinklers and water pipes meant to help in firefighting operations to control dust and particulate matter. A video from Thursday shows water raining down on the complex from its towers, which are 32 storeys high.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Achal Yadav, the president of the complex's resident welfare association (RWA), said the measure was taken to ensure the health of residents because pollution cannot be controlled by the government alone. He said the "artificial rain" will be conducted every day if necessary, depending on the AQI.

"Pollution is becoming a serious issue and it cannot be controlled by the government alone. Every resident of Gurugram has to contribute. We are using fire lines to conduct artificial rain from our 32-storey towers so that at least dust and other particles, which are harming children and senior citizens, can be controlled to some extent. Depending on the AQI, we are ready to do this every day if necessary," he said.

Mr Yadav said some of the other measures taken by the housing complex include starting a carpool service for residents going to Cyber City, Delhi, and other areas. He said residents of other complexes are also using the service.

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is carried out by spreading substances like silver iodide and dry ice into the atmosphere to enhance precipitation. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said this week that the AAP government is also considering using artificial rain to fight air pollution.