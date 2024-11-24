Gurugram Suspends Physical Classes Amid Severe Air Pollution Till November 25

All physical classes for students up to Class 12 in Gurugram's government and private schools will remain suspended until November 25, 2024, due to the alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) in the district's urban and rural areas.

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Haryana, issued the directive to prioritise children's health and safety. The decision has been taken after assessing the prevailing situation of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the district. Online classes will continue as scheduled to ensure uninterrupted learning.

The deputy commissioner's letter stated, "Given the severe AQI levels across Gurugram, this decision extends the earlier order to suspend physical classes for students up to Class 12 in both rural and urban areas."