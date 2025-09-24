Artificial Rain In Delhi Soon? Aviation Body Okays Cloud Seeding Trials

Delhi may soon witness artificial rain for the first time, as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has cleared cloud seeding trials over the city between October 1 and November 30 this year. The project will be led by IIT Kanpur, using a specially approved aircraft, aimed at reducing pollution levels during the capital's smog-heavy winter season.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the development, saying the government is prepared to move as soon as weather conditions allow. "I have directed that the aircraft remain on standby. As soon as weather and scientific parameters are favourable, we will conduct cloud seeding trials in Delhi, first time in India, to provide immediate relief from pollution," the Minister said.

How The Trials Will Work

According to officials, the approved aircraft, VT-IIT, a Cessna 206H, will operate under DGCA supervision. The operations will follow strict safety guidelines, including flying only under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), securing Air Traffic Control (ATC) clearance, and coordinating with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).

The aircraft will not be permitted to enter restricted or prohibited areas, aerial photography will not be allowed, and no foreign crew will be involved. Pilots flying the missions must hold valid professional licenses and medical fitness certifications, with prior experience in similar operations.

Timing Depends On Weather

While the permission covers October and November, officials stressed that the actual trials will depend on cloud conditions and real-time scientific assessments. "As per scientific and weather suitability, trials will be taken up in the two months of October and November, subject to real-time conditions and inter-agency coordination," Mr Sirsa added.

Previous Attempt Delayed

This is not the first time IIT Kanpur has been cleared for such an experiment. Earlier this year, a planned trial in July was postponed after it was determined that the conditions at that time were not optimal.

According to the officials, the new approval provides a broader window to conduct operations, increasing the likelihood of success.