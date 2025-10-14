IIT Kanpur Launches Online MTech, MSc, Postgraduate Diploma Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has launched online MTech, MSc, and Postgraduate Diploma (PG Diploma) programmes aimed at professionals and graduates across India.

Applications for these programmes opened on October 5. Eligible candidates must have a minimum CPI of 5.5 or 55% marks in their qualifying degree. Admission will be based on valid national-level test scores such as GATE, JAM, CEED, CAT, GRE, or GMAT, meeting department-specific cut-offs, or through IIT Kanpur's online entrance test.

Departments may also specify additional criteria, including relevant academic background, professional or research experience, CPI thresholds, or an additional test or interview. Professionals with over five years of relevant experience or those nominated by government or defense organisations may be exempt from the online test.

The online programmes offer flexible learning durations: MTech and MSc courses can be completed in 2-4 years, while PG Diplomas take 1-2 years. Students will receive direct mentorship and attend live sessions with IIT Kanpur faculty, allowing them to continue working while pursuing higher education.

Professor Vimal Kumar, professor-in-charge of the office of outreach activities, said, "The future belongs to those who embrace change and innovate. IIT Kanpur's new online MTech, MSc, and PG Diploma programs combine the flexibility of digital learning with IITK's academic rigor, preparing students for leadership in technology, economics, and emerging fields. Whether you are a professional, a graduate, or a lifelong learner, these programs provide an opportunity to enhance your expertise, sharpen your skills, and make a meaningful impact."

The programmes focus on interdisciplinary, industry-aligned learning. Online MTech offerings include Wireless Networks & Machine Learning, RF Engineering, and Microelectronics & VLSI MSc courses are offered in Economics and Data Analytics, while PG Diplomas cover Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cyber Security, and Renewable Energy Technologies.

For more information and to apply, interested individuals can visit official website, online.iitk.ac.in.