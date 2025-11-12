AI To Make Delhi Water Cleaner: Inside Jal Board's Pact With IIT Kanpur

Delhi's water system is getting a technological upgrade. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has tied up with IIT Kanpur's Airawat Research Foundation to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twin technology into the city's water management network, a first-of-its-kind effort in the country.

For residents, this could mean quicker redressal of water complaints, cleaner supply, and fewer leakages disrupting neighbourhoods. The new AI-driven system will detect pressure drops and potential leak points in pipelines before they escalate into larger problems. Officials say the goal is to make the city's supply system proactive rather than reactive.

"Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin technologies will help us detect problems before they happen, improve efficiency from supply to billing, and most importantly, rebuild citizens' trust in public service delivery," said Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Verma at the signing ceremony. He described the partnership as a step toward "data-driven, transparent, and accountable" water governance.

The collaboration is being implemented through a non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Researchers from IIT Kanpur will provide technical and analytical expertise, while the Jal Board will bring on-ground operational data to create a real-time digital model of Delhi's water system.

One of the major changes will be in grievance handling. The DJB plans to introduce a tech-enabled complaint system that will allow consumers to file complaints and receive live updates on their status, a move aimed at cutting down delays and improving transparency. An AI-based revenue management module is also in the works to ensure more accurate billing and reduce discrepancies that often lead to overcharging complaints.

Officials say the system will also support Delhi's Clean Yamuna Mission. With AI-based pollution tracking, authorities will be able to monitor wastewater discharge, identify contamination sources, and take quicker corrective steps to reduce untreated sewage entering the river.

Beyond surface water, AI tools will be used to monitor groundwater levels and quality. Data from borewells, sensors, and satellites will be analysed to map aquifer health and identify potential recharge zones, a critical step in managing Delhi's shrinking water table.

All project data, according to officials, will remain under DJB's control and comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The Delhi government's new AI push sounds ambitious on paper: predictive analytics, digital twins, automated billing. But after years of leakages, water theft, and patchwork repairs, will algorithms succeed where administration has consistently failed?