IIT Kanpur Launches Free 40-Day JEE Main 2026 Crash Course, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), under the Ministry of Education's flagship initiative SATHEE (Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams), has launched a free 40-day online crash course for aspirants preparing for the JEE Main January 2026 session.

The course, beginning November 1, aims to strengthen students' conceptual understanding and enhance their overall exam performance. It features live and recorded interactive sessions conducted by IITians, along with daily practice problems, chapter-wise tests, and an All India Mock Test Series. Learners will also have access to AI-based performance analytics for personalised progress tracking.

The programme offers free mentorship, motivational sessions, and doubt-clearing support from 10 AM to 6 PM. All resources-including lectures, practice materials, and performance reports-are accessible at no cost via the SATHEE platform and its mobile app (available on Android and iOS).

Students can register through the official link here or visit sathee.iitk.ac.in.

Developed by IIT Kanpur and launched by the Ministry of Education, the SATHEE platform seeks to democratise access to quality learning resources by offering expert-led sessions, structured learning pathways, and data-driven assessments. It currently provides free preparation support for JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, ICAR, SSC, RRB, and IBPS examinations, promoting inclusive and multilingual learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The platform will soon be available in 12 Indian languages, furthering the government's goal of reaching learners from diverse linguistic and socio-economic backgrounds.

With 20 departments, 26 centers, three interdisciplinary programs, and three specialised schools, IIT Kanpur continues to lead in academic excellence and innovation. Supported by over 590 full-time faculty members and more than 9,500 students, the institute remains at the forefront of advancing accessible, technology-driven education in India.