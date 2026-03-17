Delhi Man Shoots Self While Friend Records Video Tips On Loading Pistol

He cocked the weapon and lightly touched the trigger.

"Chalana mat bhai (Do not shoot, brother)," warned the man filming the video.

Smiling, the broad-shouldered man put the gun on his chest.

"Arey, nahi (No)," the man said, his voice relaying the alarm.

Boom.

The shot was fired.

The man, identified as Pawan, collapsed on the ground.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, he died during treatment, officials said.

The incident was reported from east Delhi's Dallupura.

The pistol was licensed and it belonged to the person recording the video, the police said.

The man recording the act can be heard giving Pawan tips on how to load the firearm and cautioning him not to fire it, police said.

Further probe is underway.

