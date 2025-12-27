Only 4 Out Of 125 Road Stretches 'Dust-Free' In Gurugram: Air Quality Body

As part of the ongoing drive to control air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) carried out a large-scale inspection of roads in Gurugram on Friday. The inspection was conducted under Operation Clean Air to check how well the dust control and cleaning measures are being followed on roads maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

A total of 125 road stretches across the city were inspected. 17 teams were deployed for the exercise, which included 15 teams from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and two teams from the Central Pollution Control Board. The teams collected geo-tagged photographs and submitted a detailed report to CAQM.

The inspection revealed that out of the 125 stretches checked, 34 were found to have high levels of visible dust, while 58 had moderate dust. Only 29 stretches showed low dust levels, and just four were found to be free from visible dust.

Officials also found that several dusty roads had piles of municipal waste and construction debris dumped along them. Multiple locations showed instances of open burning, which further worsened air pollution. These issues were seen across residential areas, internal roads and major arterial stretches of the city.

According to CAQM, the findings point to lapses in ground-level implementation by the civic body. The commission has asked the MCG to strengthen its operations, especially regular mechanical road sweeping, timely removal of dust and waste, water sprinkling to control dust, and strict action against open burning.

CAQM said sustained and closely monitored efforts are needed to ensure roads remain clean and dust does not return after cleaning.

The commission has made it clear that such inspection drives under Operation Clean Air will continue across the NCR. The aim is to ensure strict compliance with Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms and improve road conditions to reduce air pollution.