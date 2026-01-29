Kannada Actor Mayur Patel In Police Trouble Over Alleged Drunk Driving In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Sandalwood actor Mayur Patel has been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a serial accident on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred at around 10 PM yesterday near the Commando Hospital signal. According to the police, a car that was halted at the traffic signal was hit from behind, triggering a multi-vehicle collision involving four cars.

Mayur Patel himself was driving the Toyota Fortuner at the time of the incident. Police suspect the accident was caused due to over-speeding and rash driving.

As a result of the collision, four vehicles were damaged, including two Swift Dzire cars and one government vehicle.

Following the accident, Halasuru traffic police rushed to the spot and subjected Mayur Patel to a drink-and-drive test. The breath analyser test reportedly returned a positive result.

Drivers of the damaged vehicles later filed complaints regarding the accident.

Based on the complaints, police have registered a case and seized Mayur Patel's Fortuner car.

Further investigation is underway.