In A First, Pune Scientists Perform In-Vitro Fertilisation On Buffaloes

IVF will help in producing superior breed of buffaloes, said a scientist.

Scientists have successfully performed In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedure on nine Buffaloes in Maharashtra's Pune. The first-of-its kind procedure is taken up to help dairy farmers flourish.

"After getting success in IVF pregnancies in cows, we thought of performing the same on buffaloes to get better quality. This will improve the quality of life in rural India. It is going to benefit farmers of the country," Dr Shyam Zawae, a scientist told news agency ANI.

"IVF will help in the production of a superior breed of buffaloes at a fast pace. In a normal process, buffalo produced one calf a year but with IVF, one can produce 15-20 calves in 12 months," he added.

All the nine buffaloes have been kept in a farm in Pune and are expected to deliver next year.

