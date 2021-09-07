14 Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping, Gang-Rape Of 14-Year-Old In Pune

Eight people were arrested on Monday while six more people were arrested today. (Representational)

Six more people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and gang-rape of a teen girl in Pune, taking the total number of people arrested for the crime to 14, an official said today.

The 14-year-old girl, who was waiting at Pune railway station to board a train to meet a friend after leaving home on August 31, was told by an autorickshaw driver that the train would be available the next day, after which he promised to find her accommodation for the night.

However, he waylaid her and several of his associates, including auto-rickshaw drivers and two Class IV railway staff, gang-raped her at multiple places in the city, the police had said.

"Six people, including an acquaintance of the teen girl, have been arrested. On Monday, we had arrested eight people, taking the total number of people held in the case under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to 14. Further probe is underway," an official said.

In statement issued during the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said all efforts would be taken to ensure the accused get strict punishment, adding that police had been directed to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

