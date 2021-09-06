13-Year-Old Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped In Pune, 7 Arrested

Seven men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune, the police said today.

The incident happened on the night of August 31 when the girl was waiting for a friend at the Pune Railway Station and an auto-rickshaw driver spotted her.

After the girl's friend failed to turn up, the driver allegedly offered a ride to drop her home as it was late at night and then called some of his friends to accompany them, the police said.

The accused then took her around the city and gang-raped her at multiple locations. They later forced her to board a Mumbai-bound bus.

After a missing persons case was filed by the girl's father, the police started looking for her, Deputy commissioner of police in Pune Namrata Patil said.

"We found her in Pune itself and after recording her statement, we arrested the accused. The victim is stable now," the official added.

The police are also looking for some of the other accused involved in the case, officials said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation is on, the police said.