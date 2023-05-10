Protesting Wrestlers Challenge Federation Chief Brij Bhushan To Take Lie Detector Test

Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI president on April 28.

Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Wednesday challenged Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo a lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him.

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose organising competitions if Mr Singh is involved in their organisation.

"I challenge the WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not," Ms Malikkh said at a press conference here.

"We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If the WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it," said another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.

The wrestlers also decided to wear black armbands on Thursday to protest the "slow pace of investigation" against Mr Singh.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of Mr Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI president on April 28.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)