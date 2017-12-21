'Prosecution Failed Miserably,' Says 2G Scam Judge

New Delhi: After 10.30 am on Thursday, having ensured that only the accused and their counsels were present in court, trial court judge OP Saini read out the three-line operative part of his judgement, acquitting all 15 accused in the 2G case, including DMK leaders A Raja and M Kanimozhi.
Lawyers who briefed reporters outside the court quoted Judge OP Saini as holding that there was no available evidence against any of the accused. "I have no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges and all the accused are acquitted of the charges," the judge said according to lawyers.
A Raja was reportedly in tears. "Justice has prevailed,"said M Kanimozhi, parliamentarian and daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Outside court, hundreds of their supporters had gathered in support.
The 2G scam has been described as India's biggest telecom scandal. A Raja , a former telecom minister, was accused of allocating airwaves and licenses for cellphone networks in exchange for kickbacks, causing the exchequer a loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore.
The 2G allegations, which emerged during the second term of Dr Manmohan Singh's Congress-led coalition government at the centre, became a key constituent of the image of the administration as one seeped in systemic graft.
Named along with Mr Raja in the scandal were promoters and top executives of some of India's best-known telecoms. Ms Kanimozhi was accused of corruption too; the CBI said that a 200-crore bribe paid by a telecom to Mr Raja was deposited in a TV channel in Chennai that is owned in part by her.
Mr Raja was arrested in 2011 and spent nearly one year in prison before getting bail.