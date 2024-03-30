Official Suspended For 'Soft' Approach In Checking DMK Leader A Raja's Car

A flying squad official has been suspended for laxity in duty while checking the vehicle of A Raja, DMK candidate from Nilgiris, sources said on Saturday.

The Election Commission took action against the official as such "soft" approach towards prominent personalities could disturb the level-playing field, they said.

There have been certain media reports regarding laxity in checking of a carcade of Raja at an inter-state check post near Coonoor.

Based on the media reports and subsequent enquiry by the Nilgiris returning officer as also the expenditure observer, head of the flying squad team has been suspended as lapses were found in performance of election duties, the sources said.

The entire flying squad team has been replaced.

The expenditure observer also visited the spot and made enquiries. He viewed the two videos recorded by the video surveillance teams, the sources said.

Both the press video as well as the VST videos showed casual and superficial checking, they added.

The other cars in the convoy were not checked at all.

All political parties and candidates will be dealt with firmly, if found to be violating the model code to ensure free and fair polls, the sources said.

The action against the woman official came days after a video went viral of a woman tourist pleading with election officials to return the nearly Rs 70,000 they had seized citing the model code.

The money was later returned to the family by the authorities.

