Guwahati Bans Large Gatherings Over Intel On Likely Terrorist Hideouts

The order will come into force with immediate effect, the police said (Representational)

Assam has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the Central Police District of Guwahati over intelligence inputs that terrorists may seek hideouts in residential areas with the motive to breach peace, the police said on Friday.

Ranveer, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Guwahati Central Police District, issued an order on Thursday asking landlords not to rent out accommodation to any person until he/she furnishes particulars to the officer-in-charge of the police station concerned.

"Reports received that due to the situation prevailing in the area of Central Police District, Guwahati, it is apprehended that terrorists/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential area of the said police district. There is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbances of public tranquility and also there is likelihood of grave danger to human life and safety and injury of public property on that account," it said.

The order, however, did not specify the "prevailing situation" in the Central Police District of Guwahati.

"It is necessary that some checks should be put on landlords/tenants so that terrorists/anti-social elements in the guise of tenant may not cause explosion, riot, shootout, affray, etc., and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same," the order said.

People dealing in properties were also asked to furnish details of the tenants to the officer-in-charge of the police station concerned.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for 60 days unless withdrawn earlier, it said.

Any person contravening the order shall be punishable under the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, it added.

The Central Police District of Guwahati includes the areas under the jurisdiction of Chandmari, Noonmati, Geetanagar, Paltan Bazar, Pan Bazar, Latasil, Satgaon and Pragjyotishpur police stations.