Photo: Hideout Of 3 'High Value Terrorists' Killed In J&K Encounter

The hideout of three 'high value terrorists' including one involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack - who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, has been captured on camera. The picture, accessed by NDTV, shows the bodies of terrorists lying in the bushes with many assault rifles around them - deep inside a forest area.

A large green sheet can be seen hanging between the trees, providing a shelter. Underneath this, a cluttered pile of clothes, blankets, plastic bags, food, and plates can also be seen in the visuals.

The terrorists were killed at Lidwas near Srinagar after the security forces launched 'Operation Mahadev' today, the Indian Army said. One of them, Suleman - a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was identified as one of the killers and the mastermind in the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed. Two other terrorists have been identified as Abu Hamza and Yasir.

"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues," the Army said in an update.

According to reports, the security forces acted on an intelligence input and launched the operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan.