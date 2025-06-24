Probing Angles Beyond "Love Affairs": Meghalaya Minister On Honeymoon Murder

The Meghalaya government on Tuesday said investigation in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is in a "crucial phase", with cops looking into other angles beyond "love affairs" after three fresh arrests.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi is ongoing and police is looking beyond the live affairs angle with the three fresh arrests in Madhya Pradesh

"Yes, the investigation is still on. As you are aware, the court has granted judicial custody to all five accused persons. The investigation is ongoing, so let us wait and see," Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, told reporters.

Mr Tynsong also revealed that three more suspects have been arrested, including Lokendra Singh Tomar, who is said to be the owner of the same flat where Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, stayed between May 25 and June 7 after returning to Indore.

"Yes, he's one of them. Three of them are there. Of course, I don't have all the details, but they will be brought to Shillong for further investigation because it has been found that they are linked to the killing of Raja," he said.

When asked about the motive and whether it extended beyond a suspected love angle, Mr Tynsong replied, "We are yet to come to any conclusion. Let us see from all angles. I'm not talking only about the love angle, but even beyond that. Right now, I can't say anything. Let the investigation be completed, and once that is done, the truth will come out."

The Meghalaya SIT teams has arrested eight accused in the sensational murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon.

Those arrested include Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Lokendra Singh Tomar, Silome James and Balla Ahirwar, besides Sonam and her reported lover Raj Singh Kushwaha.

Sonam and Raja got married on May 11. They left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20 and were reported missing on May 23 from Sohra town in East Khasi Hills district.

Raja's decomposed body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, while his wife, earlier believed to be missing, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 9.