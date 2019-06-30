Probe Underway: French Envoy On Break-In At IAF's Office Handling Rafale

The Rafale team sits out of Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police are investigating the case. (FILE)

French ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler on Saturday said the investigation into a possible data theft during the break-in into the Rafale project management team office in Paris is still underway.

"It's still under investigation so I don't want to comment, but definitely there were no secrets stolen," the ambassador told news agency ANI after attending the opening of L'Opera French bakery in Noida.

The remarks came a day after a cyber forensic team claimed that no data was stolen from the computers of the Indian Air Force's Rafale project team office where a break-in was attempted last month.

"The cyber forensic these of the Air Force consisting three members has found that no data was stolen from the Indian Rafale project management team during the break-in by unidentified personnel there," defence sources told news agency ANI in New Delhi.

The three-member team was sent to France to probe if any documents were stolen or copied during the break-in into its Rafale Project management team office.

Sources said the main aim of the break-in could have been to steal data as valuables or money are not kept in these administrative offices. The Indian Rafale team office is situated in the vicinity of French Dassault Aviation office blocks.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability