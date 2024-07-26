Probe Cyberattacks Against Politicians, Journalists: AAP's Raghav Chadha Requests Centre

"I ask you whether the government has taken cognisance of such attacks," he said (File)

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday requested the Centre to investigate incidents of state-sponsored cyberattacks on politicians and journalists.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader raised the issue in the House in a supplementary question during the Question hour.

Several opposition leaders had last year claimed they received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government.

"I, along with several members of this House, particularly who sit on opposition benches, were victims of something called the state-sponsored spyware attack whereby our mobile phones informed us that a state-sponsored cyberattack took place which was attempting to infiltrate our mobile phone devices," Mr Chadha said.

He said that not just the members of Parliament but journalists and eminent people were also victims of such attack.

"Therefore, I ask you whether the government has taken cognisance of such attacks. Is there a list of people who were attacked by such spyware. What action has been taken?" Mr Chadha asked.

