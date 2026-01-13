"We Have Won": Raghav Chadha On Centre's Direction To Halt 10-Minute Deliveries

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's direction to halt 10-minute deliveries, scoring a big win for gig workers who have been protesting work and pay conditions.

In a post on X, Chadha said, "Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won." He thanked every citizen who stood "on the side of human life, safety and dignity", and assured gig workers of his and people's support. He also expressed gratitude to the Centre for its "timely, decisive and compassionate intervention in enforcing the removal of the "10-minute delivery" branding from quick-commerce platforms". "When '10 minutes' is printed on a rider's tshirt/ jacket/ bag and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous," he wrote.

I am deeply grateful to the Central Government for its timely, decisive and compassionate intervention in enforcing the removal of the “10-minute delivery” branding from quick-commerce platforms. This is a much needed step because when… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 13, 2026

Chadha's post came after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked major food delivery and quick-commerce platforms to do away with '10-minute' delivery time commitments. The ministry held discussions with officials of Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, who were advised to remove strict delivery deadlines from their platforms and promotional material in the interest of delivery workers' safety.

Chadha lent his support to the gig workers' demands of fair wages, better working conditions and social security. On Monday, he released a video in which he wore a Blinkit uniform and travelled with a delivery rider to fulfil an order. On December 31 last year, he spent New Year's eve with gig workers, many of whom went on a nationwide strike.