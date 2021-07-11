Raids By Probe Agency NIA Across Jammu And Kashmir In Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency is conducting multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. Officials of the premier investigation agency said that the search operations are taking place in connection with a case regarding the online radicalisation in the Indian subcontinent that was filed 10 days ago.

"Case pertains to online radicalisation. Some links with foreign shores are being investigated," a senior official told NDTV.

Some persons have been detained for questioning, the official said.

NIA is being assisted by the Intelligence Bureau, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and the Jammu and Kashmir police in the search operations that are taking place in capital Srinagar and Anatnag, Baramulla districts in the union territory.

The raid is taking place a day after 11 Jammu and Kashmir government employees, including two sons of most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, were removed for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities.

"NIA has tracked terror funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen," the official said.

The services of the 11 employees were terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, under which no inquiry is held. The action was taken following a recommendation by a designated committee in the Union Territory for looking into such cases.

The senior official said that four out of the 11 employees were working in the Education Department, two in Jammu and Kashmir Police, one in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, and one each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power and Health Departments.