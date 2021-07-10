Wanted Terrorist's Sons, 9 Others Sacked From Government Jobs In J&K

An official said sons of Syed Salahuddin were sacked for alleged involvement in terror-funding. File

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated the services of 11 government employees, including two sons of most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly passing on information to terrorists and extending logistic support.

A senior government official said Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, sons of Syed Salahuddin, were dismissed from service for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities. "NIA has tracked terror funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen," the official said.

The services of the 11 employees were terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, under which no inquiry is held. The action was taken following a recommendation by a designated committee in the Union Territory for looking into such cases.

The senior official said that four out of the 11 employees were working in the Education Department, two in Jammu and Kashmir Police, one in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, and one each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power and Health Departments.

Among them are two police constables accused of providing inside information and logistic support to terrorists. One of the constables, Abdul Rashid Shigan, allegedly executed attacks on security forces.

One of the 11 employees, Naaz M Allaie, was an orderly with the health department. "He is an overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and has a record of direct involvement in terrorist activities. Two dreaded terrorists were harboured by him at his residence," said an officer.

The officer said education department employees Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray "were actively involved in furthering the secessionist agenda unleashed by the sponsors from Pakistan and are Jamaat-e-Islami ideologists".

Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector with the Power Department, has also been dismissed from service.

"He has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found travelling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunition and explosives in January last year," said a senior official.

An orderly with the Industrial Training Institute, Kupwara, has been dismissed from service for allegedly working as an overground worker for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"He was providing information to the terrorists about the movement of security forces, abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner," said an official.

The official said two teachers from Anantnag district faced action for their alleged involvement in "anti-national activities, including participating, supporting and propagating secessionist ideology of Jamaat-e-Islami and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.