Probe Agency ED Attaches Rs 39.45 Crore Assets Linked To Al-Falah Trust

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 39.45 crore belonging to Al-Falah Charitable Trust and its Managing Trustee Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attached assets include Siddiqui's residential properties in Jamia Nagar and Okhla in Delhi, agricultural land in Dhauj village in Faridabad near the Al-Falah University campus, as well as demat holdings, bank balances, and fixed deposits linked to the Trust and Siddiqui.

The ED probe stems from three FIRs registered by Delhi Police, alleging cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Investigators found that Al-Falah University, promoted by the Trust, allegedly misrepresented expired NAAC ‘A' grade accreditation as valid and falsely claimed UGC Section 12B recognition.

The investigation also revealed alleged malpractices at the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, including the use of “on-paper faculty” and “fake patients” to secure approvals from the National Medical Commission.

According to the ED, the Trust generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 493.24 crore between FY 2016-17 and 2024-25. These funds were allegedly diverted to entities controlled by Siddiqui and his family members, including Karkun Construction & Developers, Amla Enterprises LLP, and Diyala Construction & Developers Pvt Ltd, before being siphoned off to foreign destinations.

Earlier on January 16, 2026, the ED had attached land and buildings worth Rs 144.09 crore at the Al-Falah University campus in Dhauj, Faridabad. A prosecution complaint has been filed before a special PMLA court in Saket, Delhi. Siddiqui was previously arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.