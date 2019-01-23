Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Appointment Nothing Unusual, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of doing dynasty politics. (File)

Accusing the Congress of doing dynasty politics, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appointment as General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is no surprise since for the Congress, "the party is a family concern".

Congratulating Priyanka Gandhi for her new role in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the minister said appointing office-bearers is entirely the Congress party's concern.

"Since for Congress, the party is a family concern, these kinds of postings are nothing unusual except to say with the caveat as to why she has been given the role of incharge of only eastern UP. Perhaps her persona narrates a much wider role for her," Mr Prasad said.

His remarks came after the Congress President Rahul Gandhi today appointed Priyanka Gandhi as party General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

She will take charge in the first week of February.