Cabinet Approves Amendments To Banning Of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill

This will further strengthen the bill in its objective to effectively tackle the menace of illicit deposit-taking activities, and prevent such schemes from duping the poor, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

All India | | Updated: February 06, 2019 21:29 IST
The bill provides for severe punishment and heavy pecuniary fines, says Ravi Shankar Prasad.


New Delhi: 

The Union Cabinet today approved proposals to amend the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018.

This will further strengthen the bill in its objective to effectively tackle the menace of illicit deposit-taking activities, and prevent such schemes from duping the poor, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The bill provides for severe punishment and heavy pecuniary fines to act as deterrent, he said.

It has adequate provisions for disgorgement or repayment of deposits in cases where such schemes nonetheless manage to raise deposits illegally, Mr Prasad added.

The CBI has lodged about 166 cases in the last four years in chit funds and multi-crore scams, with the maximum in West Bengal and Odisha, he said.

