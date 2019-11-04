Priyanka Gandhi Asks People To Unite Against Pollution, Cites London Smog

Clean air is our right and also our responsibility," Priyanka Gandhi said. (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged people to unite against the deadly pollution in the National Capital Region and Uttar Pradesh, saying clean air is "our right and responsibility".

She cited the example of London where in 1952 thousands died due to pollution and the people took to the streets and brought a law for clean air.

"Why is there a need today to seriously think about the issue of pollution? The air is toxic in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Banares, Lucknow and many other cities. In this very air, our children go to school and our labourers and common people go to work," she said in a tweet in Hindi using hashtag "LetsUniteAgainstPollution".

"In 1952 in London when a dangerous smog took the lives of 12,000 people. The city was clogged and lakhs of people fell sick. After such a big disaster, a law for clean air was brought," he said.

"The way we do certain things to improve our lives, take life insurance and workout. Clean air is our right and also our responsibility," she added.

