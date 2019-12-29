After Priyanka Gandhis UP Scooter Ride, Traffic Ticket To Owner For No Helmets

The ticket was issued since the rider and Priyanka Gandhi were not wearing helmets

The Lucknow traffic police have handed over a challan of Rs 6,300 to the owner of the scooter on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer and social activist SR Darapuri, who has been jailed, when she was stopped by the police on Saturday evening. She then hopped on to the scooter of a Congress worker for a short distance.

The scooter has now been issued a challan because the rider and Priyanka Gandhi, who was riding pillion, were not wearing helmets which are mandatory.

The scooter belongs to Congress leader Dheeraj Gujjar.