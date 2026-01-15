In Top Court, Priya Kapur Seeks Details Of Karisma Kapoor Divorce Settlement

Priya Kapur, the second wife of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking certified copies of the divorce proceedings between Karisma and Sunjay Kapur that took place in 2016. The papers include the details of settlement between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor on how the children were to be taken care of.

She had filed the application in late November, three days before the High Court reserved the order on injunction. The matter is listed for hearing tomorrow.

The terms of settlement and other details were accessible to only Karisma and Sunjay Kapur. The high-profile hearing in 2016 also took place in the judge's chambers. The settlement was amicable and conducted with mutual consent.

The top court took on record the "consent terms" signed by both the parties, in which the custody of their two children will be with the actor, while her estranged husband will have access and visitation rights.

After the in-chamber hearing before a bench of Justices AK Sikri and RK Agrawal, the advocate who appeared for Karisma, said all pending disputes between the couple have been amicably resolved.

Now, Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira and Kiaan Kapur-- are involved in a dispute over inheritance after the industrialist's death in July last year. They have sought criminal action against Priya Kapur from the Supreme Court, sources have told NDTV. They have also pointed out multiple loopholes in the "digital trail" of the will that was presented in the Delhi High Court by Priya Kapur, sources said.



